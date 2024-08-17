Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 400,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of Balchem stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $166.29. 94,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,961. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Balchem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

In related news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on BCPC

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.