Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

