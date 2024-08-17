Banana Gun Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $177.21 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $177.21 million and approximately $222.64 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for about $55.03 or 0.00092415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,220,000 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,900,000 with 3,220,000 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 47.15219445 USD and is up 8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $111,742,383.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.