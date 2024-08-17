Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,547 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 961,646,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,619,844,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,886,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278,254. The firm has a market cap of $307.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.