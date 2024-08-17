Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $127.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:BMO opened at $85.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

