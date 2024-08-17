Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 63,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.22. The company has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

