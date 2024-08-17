BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (BBSEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on September 9th

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2127 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Up 1.9 %

BBSEY opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.31% and a return on equity of 82.64%. The firm had revenue of $483.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.