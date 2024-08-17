Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Beam Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Beam Global Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Beam Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,301 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 97.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $48,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

