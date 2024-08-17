Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s FY2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Beam Global Stock Up 3.2 %

BEEM opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,301 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

