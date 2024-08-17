Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BDX traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $236.33. The company had a trading volume of 917,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.21 and a 200-day moving average of $236.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $283.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

