Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLTE

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.