Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $33.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
RCM Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
