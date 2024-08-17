Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $33.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

About RCM Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.