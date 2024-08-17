Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SHWZ opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
About Medicine Man Technologies
