Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SHWZ opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

