Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BETR stock traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,417. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of 0.30 and a 12-month high of 30.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.46 and a 200-day moving average of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

