Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XAIR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut Beyond Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.12% and a negative net margin of 5,197.76%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Beyond Air by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 340,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

