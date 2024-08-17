Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,824,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $15,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.58. The company had a trading volume of 372,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.37. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $406.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

