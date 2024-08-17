Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.60.

TECH stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 831.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

