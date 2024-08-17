Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.38.

Biohaven stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $62.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after buying an additional 4,650,702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after acquiring an additional 456,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,347,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,050,000 after purchasing an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

