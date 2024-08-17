BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

