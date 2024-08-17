BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

BSGM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioSig Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 62.36% of BioSig Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

