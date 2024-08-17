Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.37

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 533724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bioventus Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $687.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventus

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 401.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 402,841 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 289.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 125,736 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

