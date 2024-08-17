Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 39,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,350. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIREF shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

