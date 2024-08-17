Bitdeer Technologies Group to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BTDR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 728,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,350,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.