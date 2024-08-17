BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.67 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003654 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.67 million and $5.54 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 202.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,961,166 tokens. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 2.22823846 USD and is down -13.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,461,917.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

