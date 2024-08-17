BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Purchased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.99. 697,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,799. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

