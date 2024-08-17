BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BlackRock High Yield ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89. BlackRock High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $51.42.

BlackRock High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

