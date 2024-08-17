BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,911. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 736.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

