Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

