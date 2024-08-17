Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.40. 1,023,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,448. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $357.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

