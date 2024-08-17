Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

DAL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. 4,633,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,686,489. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

