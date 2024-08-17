Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

QCOM traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.18. 5,435,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,581. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.