Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,209 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.78. 2,494,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

