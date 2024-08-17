Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,858 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 385,800.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 558,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $514,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $254,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

View Our Latest Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $103.01. 361,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,081. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.