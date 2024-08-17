Blue Trust Inc. Buys 403 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.42. The company had a trading volume of 315,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.51 and a one year high of $286.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.09.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

