Blue Trust Inc. Buys 681 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $171.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.51. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

