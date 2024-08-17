Blue Trust Inc. Buys 696 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. 6,572,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.60.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.