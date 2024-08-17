Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after buying an additional 402,884 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $281.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,359. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,684 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,863 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.