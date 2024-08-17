Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 80,898 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day moving average is $192.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.