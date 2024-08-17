Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

INDA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $56.37. 2,669,546 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

