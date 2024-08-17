Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $240.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,830. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

