Blue Trust Inc. Has $363,000 Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1,331.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 1.0 %

HSBC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.