Blue Trust Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Gentex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,001. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.