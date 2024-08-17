Blue Trust Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

