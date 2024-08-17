Blue Trust Inc. Has $882,000 Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:SHG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

