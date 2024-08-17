Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 81.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in CME Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.88. 1,115,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.53 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

