Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. 119,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,449. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $108.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 339.10, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

