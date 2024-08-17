Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 17,834 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

