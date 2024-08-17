Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Stryker by 4.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 183,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.89. The company had a trading volume of 838,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.82 and a 200 day moving average of $340.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

