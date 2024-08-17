Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.12. 5,130,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

