Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 624,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,405,000 after purchasing an additional 245,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 38,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.92.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.0 %

GPN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $108.83. 2,093,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,126. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.